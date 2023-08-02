PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

