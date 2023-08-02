Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Shares of PB opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

