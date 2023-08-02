Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $99.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.