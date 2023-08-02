Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

