Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $19.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $514.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,524. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

