Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Friday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $398.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.