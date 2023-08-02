Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01).

MAG Silver Trading Down 5.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

MAG Silver stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

