Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$45.35 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$32.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.83. The stock has a market cap of C$16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.09%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

