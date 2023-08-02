Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Boosted by Zacks Research

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DocuSign in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.40, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

