Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $200.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

