Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TRS opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

