Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

