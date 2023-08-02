Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.04 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $372,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 102.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

