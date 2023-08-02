Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Lifted by Analyst

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.81%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

