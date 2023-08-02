Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Lifted by Analyst

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$45.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$32.27 and a 12-month high of C$51.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.09%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

