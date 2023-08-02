Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreased by Analyst

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
