Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreased by Analyst

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.37. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.