Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

