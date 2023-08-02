Raj Kumar Sells 2,966 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 18.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 36.3% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

