Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

NYSE WFG opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.