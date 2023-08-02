Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.
WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
