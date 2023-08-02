Raymond James Comments on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$144.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

WFG stock opened at C$110.49 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$91.06 and a 52-week high of C$125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.54. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

