Raymond James Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 27.0 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

