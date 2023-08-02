Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,375 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

