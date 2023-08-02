Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.