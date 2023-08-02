Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Getty Realty Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Getty Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

GTY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

