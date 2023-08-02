Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

RPM opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.14.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.