Research Analysts Set Expectations for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARR opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

