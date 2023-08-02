Research Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

SHAK opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

