Reviewing UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corebridge Financial and UTG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than UTG.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and UTG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.67 $8.15 billion N/A N/A UTG $69.71 million 1.35 $34.26 million $5.74 5.16

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

