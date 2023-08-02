Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 1,441 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

MHO opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its stake in M/I Homes by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 56,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

