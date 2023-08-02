Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 1,441 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
M/I Homes Trading Down 0.5 %
MHO opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
