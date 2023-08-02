Robert Millner Buys 81,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 81,000 shares of BKI Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$148,311.00 ($99,537.58).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Robert Millner bought 169,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$302,341.00 ($202,913.42).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

