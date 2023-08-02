Robert Ryan Purchases 400,000 Shares of Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Ryan acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$97,600.00 ($65,503.36).

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

