Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $73.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
Rogers Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
