Ryan Junk Sells 15,097 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $300,581.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $62,798.11.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.