Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 24,216 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,216 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $890,422.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,641,792 shares in the company, valued at $60,368,691.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

