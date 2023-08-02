SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $327.00 at TD Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $329.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.56.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $228.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.00. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

