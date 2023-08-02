Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

