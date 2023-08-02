Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,255 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EW opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

