Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,604 shares in the company, valued at $62,766,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

