Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SEE opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

