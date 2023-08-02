ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $589.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $589.48.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $590.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.12 and a 200 day moving average of $489.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,865,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
