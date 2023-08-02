Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Increases By 11.6%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 718,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

