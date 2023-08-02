Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Rises By 11.7%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.80 in a report on Monday.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

