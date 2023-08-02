Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Rises By 11.6%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE DAVA opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

