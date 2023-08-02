Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Increases By 11.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 12,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

