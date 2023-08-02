Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Grows By 11.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 2,806,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
JDHIF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.93.
About JD Health International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Health International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.