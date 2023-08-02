Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Grows By 11.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 2,806,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

JDHIF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.