Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Drops By 6.8%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

