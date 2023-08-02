Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Drops By 6.8%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

