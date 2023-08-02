Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Expands By 6.5%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $187.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.28.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

