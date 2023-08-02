Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Decreases By 12.0%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

