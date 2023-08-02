Short Interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Increases By 6.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MAXN opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. Research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

