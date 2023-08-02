Short Interest in MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Rises By 6.1%

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,541.0 days.

MedPeer,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDPEF opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. MedPeer,Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

About MedPeer,Inc.

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; kakari and kakari for Clinic that connect patients with medical institutions, such as clinics and pharmacies; and YoriSoi Care, a service that supports the coordination of discharges between hospitals, nursing homes, and home medical service providers.

